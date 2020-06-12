Trollz: Nicki Minaj, Tekashi 6ix9ine Make History In 9 Minutes

American artists, Nicki Minaj and Tekashi 6ix9ine have reportedly broken the record for the fastest number 1 song on the US iTunes.

They made history in just nine minutes with their collaboration titled “TROLLZ.” This becomes Nicki’s 14th song and 6ix9ine’s 3rd to reach #1 on the chart.

“Trollz” was released on Friday (June 12).

READ ALSO – Nicki Minaj, Dojo Cat Make History Topping Billboard Hot 100 Chart

The single was accompanied by a colourful visual, which was shot at 6ix9ine’s house. Tekashi, in his usual high spirit on the track, said “I know you don’t like me, you wanna fight me/You don’t want no problems at your party? Don’t invite me,” he raps.

Watch The Video Here:

https://youtu.be/oNg3M9IJJlY