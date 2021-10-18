Lai Can’t Win Election In His Ward In Kwara — Gov Abdulrazaq

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has expressed that Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, has no political influence in his ward.

Recall that during the inauguration of a new state secretariat in Ilorin in July, the Minister said the party entered “one chance” by supporting the candidacy of Abdulrazaq.

Mohammed said he raised a major part of the funds for the 2019 elections in the state, which the APC won by a landslide.

Reacting to the minister’s comment, the Kwara governor, in an interview with THISDAY, said Mohammed did not fund his campaign and that he planned the campaign himself with donations from friends.

The Kwara governor accused the minister of “hijacking” the donations made for his campaign in 2019, adding that the minister stayed in Abuja and did not know how the election went in Kwara.

“Everything that was donated, Lai Mohammed did not declare to the party, or to me. Some were direct donations to me,” he said.

