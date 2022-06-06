BREAKING: Adamu announces Lawan as consensus candidate

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu has announced Senate President Ahmad Lawan as consensus presidential aspirant of the party.

Adamu made the announcement at the meeting of National Working Committee (NWC) on Monday in Abuja.

Other aspirants including Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Dr. Kayode Fayemi and David Umahi, among others will however be allowed to contest the primary at the convention holding tomorrow at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

However, NWC members reportedly kicked against the adoption of Lawan, insisting that other aspirants must be given a level playing ground to compete.