“Why Did You Go” – Empress Njamah Mourns Late Ada Ameh

Empress Njamah, a Nollywood actress, is still grieving the loss of Ada Ameh, her best friend and colleague.

On July 18, the beloved Nollywood actress passed away.

Ada Ameh, who had lost her only child in 2020, reportedly passed away in Warri, Delta State.

Ameh reportedly fell unconscious while visiting an oil firm toyshop and his family.

READ ALSO: Empress Njamah Solicits Funds For Ada Ameh’s Mother

On Thursday, August 18, the Actors Guild of Nigeria hosted a night of remembrance in her honor.

Celebrities who were present at the procession included the late actress close friend, Empress Njamah.

Empress posted a video of herself gazing at memorial posters for the departed.

She asked Ada why she left her alone after posting a video of her focusing on the memorial posters of the departed.

She also wondered if the deceased actress understood how much she was missed. Empress said she was anticipating her responses.

Empress wrote: “You know I miss you right? Then why did you go? Am still waiting for answers my friend….”.

See post below: