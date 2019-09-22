‘I Don’t Roll With Rich Pigs From The Slum’ – Nkechi Blessing Slams Lizzy Anjorin

by Olayemi Oladotun

Curvy Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has denied allegations and rumours that she is snitching on her best friend, Toyin Abraham.

Nkechi Blessing
Nollywood actors, Lizzy Anjorin, Nkechi Blessing and Toyin Abraham

On Saturday, a certain Facebook user, Rita Egwu, shared a story claiming Toyin and one of her bestfriends are currently at loggerheads after she found out the bestfriend was the one telling her arch enemy, Lizzy Anjorin, her personal stories.

Although Rita did not mention any name, many have pointed accusing finger at Nkechi to be the culprit, as she was the one who threw a party to welcome Toyin’s son.

Rita
Rita’s post

Reacting to the allegations, Nkechi took to her Instastories this morning to express that she is innocent. Denying rumours of being Liz’s informant, Nkechi stated that she doesn’t role with rich pigs.

Nkechi Blessing
Nkechi Blessing ‘s post
Nkechi Blessing
Nkechi Blessing’s post
Nkechi Blessing
Nkechi Blessing’s post
Nkechi Blessing
Nkechi Blessing’s post
