‘I Don’t Roll With Rich Pigs From The Slum’ – Nkechi Blessing Slams Lizzy Anjorin

Curvy Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has denied allegations and rumours that she is snitching on her best friend, Toyin Abraham.

On Saturday, a certain Facebook user, Rita Egwu, shared a story claiming Toyin and one of her bestfriends are currently at loggerheads after she found out the bestfriend was the one telling her arch enemy, Lizzy Anjorin, her personal stories.

Although Rita did not mention any name, many have pointed accusing finger at Nkechi to be the culprit, as she was the one who threw a party to welcome Toyin’s son.

Reacting to the allegations, Nkechi took to her Instastories this morning to express that she is innocent. Denying rumours of being Liz’s informant, Nkechi stated that she doesn’t role with rich pigs.

