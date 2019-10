Popular Nollywood actress and mother of one, Tonto Dikeh celebrates as she hit five million followers on popular social media platform, Instagram.

The actress joined the league of Nollywood stars who have gotten to that milestone followership on Instagram such as, Mercy Johnson, Rita Dominic, Funke Akindele and Genevieve Nnaji.

Also Read: Birth Control Pills Should Be Made For Men, Not Women: Tonto Dikeh

The actress made a cake to celebrate her latest landmark achievement. See pictures below: