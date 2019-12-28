Actress Rosy Meurer Attacked For Gushing Over Ttonto Dikeh’s Ex-Husband

by Michael Isaac
Rosy Meurer
Actress Rosy Meurer

Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer has received several backlashes for her post on Instagram.

The actress who threw a surprise birthday party for the ex-husband of co-actress, Tonto Dikeh, was attacked by fans after she shared the details on the Internet.

Recall that Tonto Dikeh had earlier accused Rosy of aiding in ending her marriage to Olakunle Churchill.

While she shared the photos of her and Churchill, Nigerians attacked her for gushing over him as she had earlier been accused of being a home-wrecker.

See Post Here:

Rosy Meurer
The Instagram Post
Rosy Meurer
More Photos
