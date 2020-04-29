Ganduje Hails President Buhari Over Lockdown In Kano

Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the measures so far taken to curb the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mallam Muhammad Garba, said this in a statement in Kano on Tuesday.

Recall that on Monday, President Buhari ordered two weeks total lockdown of the NorthWest State.

He expressed hope that the lockdown announced by the President coupled with the efforts of the Ganduje-led administration would go a long way in curbing further spread of the virus.