Nollywood Actress, Emilia Dike Slumps, Dies In Enugu

The Nigerian movie industry; Nollywood has lost another actor in Emilia Dike, who died on Wednesday May 20.

The actress reportedly slumped and died in Enugu state on Wednesday.

Also Read: ‘Part Of Me Died’ – Nollywood Producer Reacts To Mother’s Death

Movie Director, Okechukwu Oku, announced her passing on his Instagram page.

See his post below:

Actors, Uche Ogbodo, Anita Joseph, Belinda Effah, Ken Erics and others have expressed shock at the news of her passing.

See their reactions below:

The movie industry has recorded quite a significant number of deaths since the beginning of the year from; Ukwak Asuquo, popularly known as Boniface, Rasheed Abu and Matthew Alkali.