Nollywood Actress, Emilia Dike Slumps, Dies In Enugu

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
Emilia Dike
Emilia Dike

The Nigerian movie industry; Nollywood has lost another actor in Emilia Dike, who died on Wednesday May 20.

The actress reportedly slumped and died in Enugu state on Wednesday.

Movie Director, Okechukwu Oku, announced her passing on his Instagram page.

Emilia Dike

See his post below:

Emilia Dike
Reactions

Actors, Uche Ogbodo, Anita Joseph, Belinda Effah, Ken Erics and others have expressed shock at the news of her passing.

See their reactions below:

Emilia Dike
Reactions

The movie industry has recorded quite a significant number of deaths since the beginning of the year from; Ukwak Asuquo, popularly known as Boniface, Rasheed Abu and Matthew Alkali.

