A Broken Heart Fixes Your Vision: Blossom Chukwujekwu

by Olayemi Oladotun

After weeks of keeping mum on the crisis that was rocking his marriage, actor Blossom Chukwujekwu has reacted to the issues he has with his wife, Maureen Esisi.

Blossom Chukwujekwu
Blossom Chukwujekwu

There were several reports making the rounds on social media that Chukwujekwu and his wife have broken up and are presently living in separate houses.

Also Read: Padita Agu Confirms End Of Blossom Chukwujekwu And Maureen Esisi’s Marriage

Also, there were allegations that the cause of their break up was because ex-wife to Ubi Franklin, Lilian Esoro was pregnant for Blossom.

However, just a while ago in a short Instagram post, Chukwujekwu hinted that he is in his healing process, although his heart is broken.

See his post below:

Tags from the story
Blossom Chukwujekwu, Lilian Esoro, Maureen Esisi
0

You may also like

#BBNaija 2018: Nina Gives Reasons Why She Can Not Date Musicians Like Davido

Genevieve Nnaji Radiates Elegance at The BackYard event in Lagos

Between Wizkid And Huddah Monroe In Kenya

#BBNaija :- Vandora Says She Was Voted Out For Refusing To Partake In Sexual Activities

Lupita Nyongo

Lupita Nyongo To Act Igbo Character In Movie Adaptation Of Chimamanda’s Americanah

Veteran Actress, Clarion Chukwurah Takes Into Music Video Production

Supermodel Naomi Campbell celebrates St.Patrick Day with saucy lingerie photo

Mo Abudu, Omoni Oboli, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Dolapo Oni And More Attend The Black Panther Premiere In Nigeria

Buhari has ordered review of SARS Operations — VP Osinbajo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *