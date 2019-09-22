A Broken Heart Fixes Your Vision: Blossom Chukwujekwu

After weeks of keeping mum on the crisis that was rocking his marriage, actor Blossom Chukwujekwu has reacted to the issues he has with his wife, Maureen Esisi.

There were several reports making the rounds on social media that Chukwujekwu and his wife have broken up and are presently living in separate houses.

Also, there were allegations that the cause of their break up was because ex-wife to Ubi Franklin, Lilian Esoro was pregnant for Blossom.

However, just a while ago in a short Instagram post, Chukwujekwu hinted that he is in his healing process, although his heart is broken.

See his post below: