Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 13th January 2020

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly frozen the bank accounts of former lawmaker, Shehu Sani. In a statement on Sunday, Suleiman Ahmed, senior special adviser to the former Kaduna Central senator, said Sani was “forced to declare his assets”. The ex-senator’s spokesperson alleged also that the anti-graft agency has been very bias in handling Sani’s case.

Femi Falana, senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), says the use of aircraft in the presidential fleet by members of President Muhammadu Buhari is illegal.The foremost human rights lawyer said Buhari must stop the use of aircraft in the presidential fleet by his family members for private events because it has no backing of the law.This comes after Hanan Buhari, flew in a presidential jet to a private event in Bauchi on Thursday.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had a candidate in the November 16, 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa State. This negates the judgement of the Federal High Court, which declared that the APC had no candidate in the poll in November 2019, in response to a suit filed by an APC governorship aspirant, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, challenging the outcome of the party’s governorship primaries in the state.

Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-rufai took to his social media page to slam a Twitter user who called him out. Trouble started when a popular critic of the governor, Aisha Yesufu queried the governor on state budget.Reacting to being called, the governor dragged Mr Innocent, who he described as jobless clown. He also pointed that his job is to govern Kaduna state rather than being queried by people who are not from Kaduna.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu while kneeling down to greet Atiku. The wedding ceremony of former EFCC Boss, Nuhu Ribadu’s son, Ismaila brought major political players across the country together irrespective of their Party affinity. On sighting Atiku, Garba went down on his knees to greet the former vice-president despite their political differences.

Nasir El-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state says his successor might be a woman but debunked claims that he has anointed as anyone for the position come 2023 elections in the state. He said he may decide to pick a female just as he did when he selected his deputy Hadiza Balarabe. El-Rufai however noted that, it’s too early to start talking about the 2023 election, saying only God knows who will replace him as the governor of the state.

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that he decided to join active politics after he was incarcerated for two years in 1985 and nothing incriminating was found on him.He made this known while speaking to the youths leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who paid him a visit at the statehouse on Saturday.

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai says the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, will remain in DSS custody because of the pains, he and his supporters had caused the people of Kaduna State for over 30 years.

He explained further that after El-Zakzaky was arrested and detained by the Federal Government in December 2015, the Kaduna State Government recalled the many alleged offences the IMN leader and his supporters had committed against the people and government for over 30 years.

