Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 16th June 2020

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has scored president Muhammadu Buhari low on security especially in the north.

Ango Abdullahi, the convener of the forum while speaking via a statement on Sunday says it appears Buhari and northern governors have lost control and can no longer guarantee the security of lives and properties as enshrined in the constitution.

Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers state, says Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, was disqualified by someone who doesn’t have a certificate.

Obaseki had paid a visit to the Rivers state governor at the government house in Port Harcourt a day ago.

Bayo Sikiru Osinowo, Senator representing Lagos East senatorial district has died.

The deceased lawmaker was popularly called Pepper/Pepperito in Lagos political circle and is said to have died of after a brief illness.

Ondo State Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi, may soon join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to run for governor on the party’s platform. Leaders of the party in the state have listed conditions, the deputy governor must fulfill before he is allowed to run on their platform.

According to the party leaders, Ajayi must agree to serve one term and hand over to a core PDP loyalist.

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo, says he will make his next move known after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor who is seeking a second term, was last week disqualified from the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in the state.

A new report has indicated that the former governor of Oyo state, Ajibola Ajimobi is currently battling for life after developing complications from the novel coronavirus which he has been battling with for over two weeks.

He is said to have been on ventilator for over 10 days and recently slipped into coma.

Hadi Sirika, the minister for aviation, says the flight company which conveyed Nigerian singer, Naira Marley to Abuja for a concert has been indefinitely suspended.

According to the minister, the flight was approved for a different purpose.Sirika made this known while fielding questions during the daily briefing on the presidential task force on COVID-19 on Monday.