Mercy Chinwo’s Husband Showers Love On Banky W’s Family For Wedding Support

Celebrity couple Banky W and Adesua Wellington have received love from Pastor Blessed, the founder of Water Brooks Church, and the spouse of gospel singer Mercy Chinwo.

He had received support from the famous pair as he wed the singer earlier this month.

Pastor Blessed wrote a post in their honor to thank them for their kind gestures towards him and his wife.

He addressed them as his family and offered a message on how family is not connected by blood but rather by respect, love, loyalty, and joy in one another’s lives.

He declared his love for them and thanked God for giving him family.

Pastor Blessed wrote: “Family. The bond that links your true family is not one of blood, but of respect, love, loyalty, joy in each other’s life. Thank you Jesus for the gift of Family. Love you both”.

Adesua Etomi and her husband responded saying:

Adesua Etomi: We loveeeee you PB

Banky Wellington: We love you too PB!!

See post below: