BBNaija Frodd, Juliet Ibrahim In Romantic Mood (PHOTOS)

by Valerie Oke
BBNaija Frodd and actress Juliet Ibrahim
BBNaija Frodd and actress Juliet Ibrahim

Nollywood actress, Juliet Ibrahim and former BBNaija housemate, Frodd, have sparked dating rumour after a photo wherein they were spotted enjoying a friendly kiss at an event surfaced online.

Frodd was the second runner up at the just concluded 2019 Big Brother Nigeria where he lost to Mike as First runner up and Mercy, the eventual winner.

Frodd was romantically linked with fellow housemate, Esther, but the relationship seems to have hit the rock since the duo got out of the show.

Read Also: I Have No Plans For Esther, Says Frodd As He Unfollows Her On Instagram (VIDEO)

Juliet Ibrahim on her own part has not been lucky with relationships with the most recent being her romance with Iceberg Slim, which didn’t see the light of day before crashing. So we never can tell.

More photo below:

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, frodd, Juliet Ibrahim
0

You may also like

Lagos CP denies been informed about murder of Lagos youth by SARS official

Alicia Keys will be hosting the 2019 Grammy Awards

Alicia Keys will be hosting the 2019 Grammy Awards

N5000 Note Already Printed Abroad and Shipped into the Country ahead of Circulation

Robots can’t take over jobs in Nigeria – Chief Obasanjo

Cultist trained me how to kill,man confesses to Police ( Read full story )

Atiku Abubakar reacts to threats given to the Igbos in the North

Little Girl Punished With Hot Iron And Razor For ‘Licking Tea’ In Lagos (Photos)

Coca cola products are safe for consumption – Health Minister

Four SARS operatives killed in Rivers State

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *