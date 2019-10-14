BBNaija Frodd, Juliet Ibrahim In Romantic Mood (PHOTOS)

Nollywood actress, Juliet Ibrahim and former BBNaija housemate, Frodd, have sparked dating rumour after a photo wherein they were spotted enjoying a friendly kiss at an event surfaced online.

Frodd was the second runner up at the just concluded 2019 Big Brother Nigeria where he lost to Mike as First runner up and Mercy, the eventual winner.

Frodd was romantically linked with fellow housemate, Esther, but the relationship seems to have hit the rock since the duo got out of the show.

Juliet Ibrahim on her own part has not been lucky with relationships with the most recent being her romance with Iceberg Slim, which didn’t see the light of day before crashing. So we never can tell.

More photo below: