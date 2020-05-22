Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 22nd May 2020

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has cautioned states relaxing lockdown because of Eid-el-Fitr.

Speaking at the PTF’s brief on Thursday, Mr Mustapha advised all Nigerians to exercise caution and take personal responsibility during Sallah so as not to cancel the gains of the past weeks.

Civil servants in Kano state have lamented over the arbitrary slash in their May salaries without prior notice.

According to the Kano state civil servants, the slash in their May salaries was discovered moments after they began to receive their monthly salary payment alerts.

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi has revealed that the state has spent N640 million on COVID-19 tests.

Prof. Abayomi made this known during the daily update on the COVID-19 situation on Thursday.

The Federal government has declared Monday 25th and Tuesday 26th May, as public holidays for Muslims to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr.

This was made known in a statement signed by Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Interior minister, on behalf of the federal government.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday chaired the first-ever virtual meeting of the National Economic Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This is the fourth economic council meeting since the beginning of the year and it held at the Yellow Room, Office of the Vice President.

The Plateau State Police Command says Eid prayers will not be observed on any praying ground during this year’s Eid-el-Fitr expected to hold on Saturday in the state.

The spokesperson of the command, ASP Ubah Gabriel, made this known in a statement on Thursday, in Jos.

Another communal clash between Afono and Ibini communities in Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State has left 15 dead, according to Daily Trust.

A clash at Orugbam invaded Ipene and Egbor villages in the same Biase LGA had left 3 dead late last week. Another communal clash between Afono and Ibini communities in Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State has left 15 dead, according to Daily Trust.

Chikwe Ihekweazu, director-general of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has explained why some COVID-19 patients dance in isolation centres.

Ihekweazu said the disease may not be as tough on some as it would be on others. The NCDC boss said this while speaking during a Channels TV programme on Thursday, saying those patients are at the isolation in order to prevent them from spreading the virus.

Less than 24 hours after ordering its members to sit at home, the Lagos state chapter of the Nigerian medical association has rescinded the order by asking members to return to work.

According to a statement by the chairman of the association, Dr Saliu Oseni and the Secretary of the association, Dr. Moronkola Ramon, the reversal became necessary after the Nigerian Police Force and the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu assured the safety of the health workers, especially during the curfew period.

Yinusa Dahiru has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for abducting and forcing a teenager, Ese Oruru into marriage.A Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, gave the judgement on Thursday. The teenage was said to have been abducted by the convict, taken to Kano State and forced into marriage – a relationship that later produced a baby.

A tanker has collided with a fully loaded commercial bus on Otedola Bridge, Lagos State, leaving many injured.

According to reports, the accident occurred at the lane inwards Berger around 9am on Thursday.

Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade says the state has not recorded any case of COVID-19 because of the strategies that have been employed.

