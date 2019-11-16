Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 16th November 2019

Peter Obi, the vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election has said that only revolution of the mindset and change of perception by youth people can bring about a new Nigeria.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra state said this while speaking in Abuja, during the Law Faculty week of Baze University, on the theme: “The Role of Young Nigerians in the Development of Sub-Saharan Africa.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Atiku Abubakar, its presidential candidate, failed to show up at the supreme court to hear its reasons for dismissing their case.

The apex court Friday gave its reasons for dismissing their appeal against President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in February 23rd election.The court said all allegations raised by the PDP and Atiku Abubakar, challenging Buhari’s election victory were unproven.

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Samson Ayokunle, has dismissed claims that he prayed for Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello’s re-election.

This was after a photo of Bello, who is contesting the November 16 governorship election in Kogi state holding hands with the CAN president.

However, in a statement by the Director, Legal and Public Affairs, Kwamkur Samuel Vondip, the CAN president said the photo was taken with Bello sometimes in July…

Former President Goodluck Jonathan says politicians will stop recruiting thugs, only when votes start to count.

The ex-president also noted that reports coming from Kogi and Bayelsa states are “disturbing”, adding that people are already being killed before the governorship elections scheduled for Saturday.

Jonathan said this when he spoke in Port Harcourt during the presentation of a book by Gabriel Toby, a former deputy governor of Rivers, on Thursday.

Ahead of the governorship election in Kogi and Bayelsa states on Saturday, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has ordered the withdrawal of all security aides attached to governors, their deputies, public office holders, politicians and other personalities that will be participating in the elections with effect from Friday.

This was disclosed by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police in charge of operations at the Force Headquarters, DIG Abdulmajid in Lokoja on Thursday.

All Progressive Congress(APC) has got a major boost ahead of the Bayelsa gubernatorial poll scheduled for November 16th as a court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has upturned a federal high court in Yenagoa which disqualified the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Bayelsa state.The high court had annular the primary election that produced David Lyon, APC candidate for the state and equally asked INEC to deregister him.

House of Representatives has asked the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to suspend a move that prospective candidates must possess a National Identification Number (NIN) as part if their requirement.

Zainab Gimba (APC, Borno) while presenting a motion, called on JAMB to review the policy on the use of NIN for prospective applicants until 2021.

According to her, it was necessary for JAMB to review the timeline pending the establishment of more enrolment centres by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) across the country.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has tackled Nasir el-Rufai, governor f Kaduna state for begging Kogi people on behalf of Yahaya Bello, governor of the state.

Both Governor el-Rufai and Philip Shuaibu, deputy governor of Edo state, had gone on their knees to appeal to Kogi people to forgive their governor over any wrongdoing. In a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP spokesperson, the party said Bello is irredeemable and that he does not deserve a second chance.

Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari

Aisha Buhari, the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State was unable to pay salaries because ofthe verification exercise that was organised for civil servants in the state.The first lady said all civil servants on the government’s payroll have been receiving regular salary since the verification exercise ended.

The deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Operation, AbdulMajeed Ali, has issued a stern warning to those planning to snatch ballot boxes during governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States on Saturday.

According to the DIG, those with such plans must to have a rethink as the police will not condone such behaviour.