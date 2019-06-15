Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 15th June 2019

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today, the Nigerian newspaper

Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation, has stated that Nigeria is the worst country to live in the world. The highly controversial figure who spoke via his Twitter handle highlighted his reasons as shared below.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos state, has said that traffic discipline is one of the core tenets of his administration. The governor said this on Friday when he paid a visit to the head office of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) in Oshodi.

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps, Shuaibu Ibrahim, on Friday assured corps members that the scheme will communicate to them when the payment of N30,000 new allowance would start. This was made known by the DG at a workshop/ training on Freedom of Information Act for Desk Officers of the NYSC in Abuja.

A one-storey Building has collapsed at Kayode Aliko Olokun Close, Shangisha, Magodo Lagos, trapping three workers.

It was gathered that the building which collapsed at Kayode Aluko Olokun Close, Shangisha, Magodo was under construction when it trapped three workers in the rubble. The building which collapsed around 3.00pm on Thursday, June 13 had the Rapid Respond squad on ground to rescue the three workers who were trapped in the collapsed building.

A Nigerian scientist has made some shocking revelation on social media.

According to her, some shocking discoveries were made during an unscheduled visit from members of the Nigerian Food Sciences and Technology Institute to some markets in the Utako and Garki area in Abuja on Wednesday, June 12th.

The Food scientist whose name is Anna Marie-Therese revealed that traders mix the oil they use in frying and Akara with transformer oil.

Former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has reacted to “unconfirmed” reports that the Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde has offered to wave off his immunity in case of corruption allegations. The senator while hailing the decision said it will be “unprecedented in the history of Nigeria,” adding that “there can be no better claim to transparency.”

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Friday said his reelection in November will be a landslide victory. The governor said this while speaking with State House correspondents after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mrs Aisha Buhari, the Wife of the President, on Thursday announced that she will no longer like to be addressed ‘the wife of the president’ but instead as the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

NAN reports that Mrs Buhari has asked that this should take effect immediately as it will aid in resolving the issue of the title of wives of governors. TRhe First lady made this known at the presentation of awards to wives of former and current Governors of the 36 states.

A finance officer has accused a gorilla of swallowing the N6.8 million in the Kano Zoological Gardens, BBC Pidgin reports. The finance officer in the zoo said the gorilla “sneaked into their office” took the whooping sum away before going on to swallow it.

The Wife of the President of Nigeria, Mrs. Aisha Buhari who is known for a gorgeous style of fashion has been spotted with American haute couture designer, Oscar De La Renta dress.

Mrs. Buhari Oscar de la Renta Silk-Crepe Cape-Back Caftan reportedly cost $4,290 (N1,544,400), she gracefully wore the gorgeous dress at the democracy dinner and gala night.

