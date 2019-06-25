Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 25th June 2019

These are our top headlines from Nigerian Newspapers for Today, Tuesday,25th June 2019:

No fewer than two people have lost their lives to the flood which accompanied the heavy downpour in Ekosodin area of Benin city. The two victims were said to be in their sleep when the heavy downpour began and they reportedly lost their lives in the process.

Reno Omokri, an ex-presidential aide to Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to the decision of the Election Petition Tribunal not to grant Alhaji Atiku Abubakar access to the server of INEC. The presidential election tribunal made the landmark ruling on Monday and this has elicited mixed reactions from Nigerians.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) had advised Kaduna state Governor Nasir El-Rufai to channel his energy to combating security challenges plaguing the state rather than on preaching and praying. According to CAN, the state is currently bedeviled with kidnappings of people on the highway, in their farms and homes and other forms of insecurity yet the governor was more concerned about regulating religious activities.

A leader of Afenifere, the Yoruba socio-political organisation, Ayo Adebanjo on Monday said that the number of people killed on President Muhammadu Buhari more that those killed during the civil war. The ‘number of people that have been killed under him is more than the number killed during the civil war’ and that ‘if Buhari really loves the country and is sincere about keeping the country together, he should restructure the country immediately. All these units in the federation should be autonomous enough to take care of security,’ Adebanjo was quoted saying.

Popular musician Falz has taken to instagram to condemn Kano State Government for sending musician, Mohameed Yusuf to jail for criticising the government.

The rapper took to his Insatgarm page to react to the news of musician Mohameed Yusuf been sentenced to two years in jail for defaming the character of Kano State Governor , Umar Ganduje.

The Governors in the south-east have made it clear that the proposal by the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) to organise local vigilance groups in the south-east will not stand. This follows a recent proposal by MACBAN, to help leaders of the region criminal activities in the region.

A former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has described the young man who ordered renowned literary icon, Prof Wole Soyinka off his window seat as “sadistic and shameless.” The former aviation minister said in a tweet on Monday while reacting to the trending story of a young chap who made famous poet quit his allowed seat in a recent flight, regardless of pleas from other passengers.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has announced the abolishment of school fees and levies for both primary and secondary schools in the state. According to the governor in a statement signed on Monday, those fees and levies collected from school children are converted for personal gains of school authorities.

The story shared by billionaire Rivers states politician, Tonye Cole that a young man refused to give up his allotted seat for famous writer, Prof Wole Soyinka has got Nigerians talking. According to Mr Cole, the renowned poet got on a plane and took the window seat when a young man assigned the seat boarded and insisted he leaves his assigned seat. He notes also that other passengers begged the young man to let the Nobel Laureate have his seat but the man insisted on sitting as assigned.

Those were our headlines for Tuesday 25th June 2019, you can see more at Information Nigeria.