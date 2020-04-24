Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 24th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 24th April 2020.

Here are the major headlines.

Sanwo-Olu Commissions New Police Area ‘J’ Command

Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu on Thursday promised to continue to beef up the security apparatus in the State by providing the required support for the police for effective discharge of their duties.

Governor Lalong Extends Lockdown In Plateau State

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State on Thursday said the total lockdown in the state will continue from Sunday midnight until further notice.

Lai Mohammed Clears Air On Petrol Attendant Killed In Abia State

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism said the Nigerian Police was not responsible for the killing of a petrol attendant in Abia.

Kwara State Extends Lockdown By 14 Days

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq has announced that the state would be under 14 days further lockdown in order to curb the spread of the pandemic currently ravaging nations.

Relax Lockdown In Lagos – Bode George Tells FG

Olabode George, a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called on the Federal government to bring an end to the lockdown in Lagos.

We Won’t Lockdown Kebbi State – Governor Atiku Bagudu

The Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu has announced that his government won’t be ordering a lockdown in a State amidst the Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

ECOWAS Appoints Buhari As Coordinator Of COVID-19 Response in W.Africa

President Muhammadu Buhari has been appointed the coordinator of the COVID-19 response in West Africa.

Governor Buni Pardons 27 Inmates In Yobe State

As efforts to decongestant Correctional Centres across the country in a bid to curtail the spread of Coronavirus, Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni has approved the release of 27 inmates in the State.

Osun Announces Mandatory Use Of Facemasks In Public Places

The Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola has announced the mandatory use of face masks in public places by residents as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Facemask Policy: Ebonyi Governor Instructs Defaulters Be Flogged

The Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi has directed the flogging of violators of the face mask policy in the State.