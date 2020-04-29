Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 29th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 29th April 2020.

Here are the major headlines.

We May Ask Madagascar To Sen Us A Plane Load Of Herbs To Treat COVID-19 – SFG

Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), says the country may ask Madagascar for a planeload of “herbal solutions” to treat COVID-19.

Why Buhari Eased Lockdown In Lagos, FCT, Ogun State – Mustapha

The relaxation of lockdown in the Federal Capital Territory, Lagos, and Ogun State have been eased for Nigerians to slowly return to their daily lives, the federal government has said.

MURIC Says Kano Deaths May Be A Plot To Decimate Muslims

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) says the recent deaths in Kano, may be “a deliberate attempt” at decimating the population of Muslims in Nigeria.

Umahi Lifts Ban On Okada Operators, Curfew Against Journalists

Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi has relaxed the curfew he earlier imposed in the state as well as the activities of motorcycle operators.

May 1st: Federal Government Declares Friday A Public Holiday

To mark this year’s International Workers’ Day Celebration, the Federal Government has declared Friday, May 1, 2020, as a public holiday.

Germany Donates Additional €5.5m To Nigeria

In a new development, Germany has announced another financial intervention to assist Nigeria in its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump Calls Buhari, Promise Nigerians Ventilators

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday called President Muhammadu Buhari in solidarity over the Coronavirus pandemic.

Senate Gives Accelerated Approval For Buhari’s Fresh Loan Of N850Billion

The Senate has agreed to give accelerated approval to President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to raise a fresh loan of N850 bn from the domestic capital market to fund projects in the 2020 budget.

Okowa Relaxes Lockdown In Delta State From April 30th

As efforts to ease the economic effects of Coronavirus on residents, Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa has relaxed the COVID-19 lockdown in the state.

National Assembly Resumes Plenary After Five-Week Recess

Members of the National Assembly have resumed plenary after about five weeks of recess over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.