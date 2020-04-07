Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 7th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 7th April 2020.

Here are the major headlines.

Chinese Doctors Would Be Quarantined On Arrival – Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has revealed their resolve on how the Chinese doctors and nurses expected in the country will operate.

Coronavirus: Buhari Orders Distribution Of 150 Trucks Of Rice To Nigerians

Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and Planning says President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered distribution of 150 trucks of rice seized by Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to the 36 states of the Federation.

COVID-19: 385 Americans Evacuated From Nigeria

The United States of America has evacuated 385 nationals from Nigeria over the Coronavirus pandemic.

Ganduje Extends Stay At Home For Civil Servants By Two Weeks

Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has announced the extension of the stay at home order for civil servants by another two weeks beginning from Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Coronavirus: Kaduna Records Five New Cases, Traces 119 Contacts

The Kaduna State government says it has recorded a new case of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases in the state to five.

Coronavirus: 137 Canadian Nationals Flown Out Of Nigeria

According to reports, 137 nationals of Canada have been flown out of Nigeria through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Monday.

Buhari Warns Against Social Media Addiction During Lockdown

Dr Nimota Buhari, Department of Behavioural Sciences, University of Ilorin (Unilorin), has warned Nigerian not to overexpose themselves to social media because of lockdown.

Coronavirus Is Blessing In Disguise – Anthony Okogie

Former Archbishop Emeritus of Lagos, Catholic Church, Anthony Okogie says Coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria is a blessing in disguise. According to Okogie, the pandemic has exposed Nigeria as a country where the quality of leadership is of low grade.

Niger Relaxes Curfew, Asks Civil Servants To Resume Work

Niger state government has asked the state civil servant to resume work and also announced a relaxation of the curfew imposed on the state as a measure against the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Lockdown: Reps Seek 2-Month Free Power Supply To Nigerians

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has announced that the lower chamber is currently proposing a bill that would ensure Nigerians enjoy two months of free electricity as the country locks down over the novel coronavirus.