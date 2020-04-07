National News

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 7th April 2020

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

World newsMichael Isaac - 0

HIV Drug That Treats Coronavirus Moving To Phase 2 Trials

An experimental HIV drug that has been used to successfully treat COVID-19 patients is in its second phase of...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Governor Lalong Orders Lockdown For Fumigation In Plateau

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, has announced a total lockdown of the state, with effect from 12 midnight,...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Easter: FG Declares Friday 10th, Monday 13th As Public Holidays

The federal government of Nigeria has declared Friday, 10th April and Monday, 13th as public holidays to enable Christians...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

FG locked down Lagos, Abuja To Secretly Install 5G – Oyakhilome

Less than 24 hours after popular cleric, Chris Oyakhilome came out with a spurious claim that 5g network is...
Read more
World newsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson Moved To Intensive Care Unit

The Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Boris Johnson reportedly spent the night in intensive care at a central London...
Read more
Michael Isaac

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 7th April 2020.

Here are the major headlines.

Chinese Doctors Would Be Quarantined On Arrival – Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has revealed their resolve on how the Chinese doctors and nurses expected in the country will operate.

Coronavirus: Buhari Orders Distribution Of 150 Trucks Of Rice To Nigerians 

Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and Planning says President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered distribution of 150 trucks of rice seized by Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to the 36 states of the Federation.

COVID-19: 385 Americans Evacuated From Nigeria

The United States of America has evacuated 385 nationals from Nigeria over the Coronavirus pandemic.

Ganduje Extends Stay At Home For Civil Servants By Two Weeks

Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has announced the extension of the stay at home order for civil servants by another two weeks beginning from Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Coronavirus: Kaduna Records Five New Cases, Traces 119 Contacts

The Kaduna State government says it has recorded a new case of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases in the state to five.

Coronavirus: 137 Canadian Nationals Flown Out Of Nigeria

According to reports, 137 nationals of Canada have been flown out of Nigeria through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Monday.

Buhari Warns Against Social Media Addiction During Lockdown

Dr Nimota Buhari, Department of Behavioural Sciences, University of Ilorin (Unilorin), has warned Nigerian not to overexpose themselves to social media because of lockdown.

Coronavirus Is Blessing In Disguise – Anthony Okogie

Former Archbishop Emeritus of Lagos, Catholic Church, Anthony Okogie says Coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria is a blessing in disguise. According to Okogie, the pandemic has exposed Nigeria as a country where the quality of leadership is of low grade.

Niger Relaxes Curfew, Asks Civil Servants To Resume Work

Niger state government has asked the state civil servant to resume work and also announced a relaxation of the curfew imposed on the state as a measure against the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Lockdown: Reps Seek 2-Month Free Power Supply To Nigerians

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has announced that the lower chamber is currently proposing a bill that would ensure Nigerians enjoy two months of free electricity as the country locks down over the novel coronavirus.

Previous articleBREAKING: Nigeria Records Six New COVID-19 Cases, 238 In Total
Next articleCoronavirus: 51 Recovered Patients In South Korea Test Positive Again
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Governor Lalong Orders Lockdown For Fumigation In Plateau

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, has announced a total lockdown of the state, with effect from 12 midnight, Thursday 9 to 15 April,...
Read more

Easter: FG Declares Friday 10th, Monday 13th As Public Holidays

National News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The federal government of Nigeria has declared Friday, 10th April and Monday, 13th as public holidays to enable Christians celebrate Easter.This was made known...
Read more

FG locked down Lagos, Abuja To Secretly Install 5G – Oyakhilome

National News Valerie Oke - 0
Less than 24 hours after popular cleric, Chris Oyakhilome came out with a spurious claim that 5g network is responsible for the coronavirus death,...
Read more

Coronavirus: Buhari Approves Recruitment Of 774,000 Nigerians

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the engagement of 774, 000 Nigerians on a Special Public Works programme in the country to help reduce the...
Read more
- Advertisement -