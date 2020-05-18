Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 18th May 2020

No fewer than ten COVID-19 patients in isolation centres in Bauchi have overdosed on Vitamin C, Rilwan Muhammed, chairman of Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BSPHCDA), says.

According to Muhammed, while speaking to journalists on Sunday, an overdose of vitamin C may result in undesirable health conditions such as gall bladder stone, kidney stones and pelvic ulcer.

A clash between members of two Islamic sects for the position of Imam of Okene Central Mosque position in Kogi State has left eight people injured.

The clash which reportedly occurred on Friday was said to be a spillover of the lingering crises between Tijaniyya and Sunni sects over who would become the chief imam, following the demise of the former imam, Musa Galadima who died in 2019.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika says it has impounded an aircraft belonging to Fair Aviation, a United Kingdom-based aviation, for operating commercial flights contrary to the approval it got for humanitarian operations.

The minister, who made this known in a tweet on Sunday afternoon, described the company’s action as callous, adding that the company will receive maximum penalty.

The Akwa Ibom State Government has rejected a donation of 10 vehicles by ExxonMobil for use in contact tracing of COVID-19 patients.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Udoh, and made available to newsmen in Uyo on Sunday.

The minister of state for labour, Festus Keyamo has come out to query why people are criticising the Madagascan remedy which was created solely to make people recover from the novel coronavirus. Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Sunday, he further queried if the criticism is borne out of the fact that the cure was discovered by an African country.

The Council of Imams and Ulama in Kaduna State has called on the state government to gradually ease the COVID-19 lockdown in the state.

The Chairman of the council, Shaykh Ibrahim Nakaka, made the appeal in a statement on Sunday.

Front line health workers in Kebbi State will now receive daily hazard allowances in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Atiku Bagudu, the state governor, approved the sum of N20,000 and N15,000 for consultants and medical officers respectively.

The Federal Government of Nigeria might impose ‘isolated lockdowns’ in troubled parts of the country as confirmed COVID-19 cases hit 5,621.

This was revealed in an exclusive chat with ThisDay by the Secretary-General of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF), Boss Mustapha.

The House of Representatives has revealed that the order given by an Abuja Federal High Court does not stop the process for the passage of the proposed “Infectious Diseases Control Bill 2020.”

In a statement by its Spokesperson, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, on Sunday it expressed dismay over the alleged erroneous reports on the matter.

The Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-rufai has called on the people of the state to bear with the state government as the inconveniences they are passing through due to the COVID-19 are regrettable.

The Governor commended the people of Kaduna State for enduring the inconveniences of the lockdown and also thanked them for staying home and staying safe during the difficult period.

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has revealed that he was forced to join politics due to unemployment.

The former Governor of Rivers State made this disclosure during a recent interview with PUNCH.

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has announced the shut down of a company in the State whose members of staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Recall that on Saturday evening, 31 new cases of Coronavirus was recorded in Oyo State; with 30 of the newly confirmed cases being members of staff of a company located Ibadan South West Local Government Area