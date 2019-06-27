Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 27th June 2019

These are our top headlines from Nigerian Newspapers for Today, Tuesday,27th June 2019:

A Twitter user @oguefitoks has taken to the micro-blogging site to share the story of how his car window was broken by robbers who wanted to steal the money he had gone to withdraw from a bank in Abuja. According to the story, his car window was broken but the thieves were unable to locate the money.

The Imo state police command has arrested a 70-year-old man identified as Pa John for allegedly defiling a five-year-old girl in Mbaise on June 14th. Prince Emefina Gwamnishu, an activist and leader of Behind Bars Initiative, who shared the story online, told LIB that;

Mr. Jasper Ndubuaku, the chairman of Imo State Task Force on Recovery of Government Assets, has accused the Immediate past governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha, wife and co-worker of carting away the state’s property while leaving the office. According to Jasper who made this known while fielding questions from journalists, he listed them as stated below.

A Twitter user @opeyemilagos05 has shared the story of how he bought a jump start cable from a traffic hawker and he allowed him to leave without making payment. According to the user, he exchanged phone numbers with the hawker and decided to reward him handsomely when he contacted him.

emi Samuel has how explained that she arranged her own kidnap in order to raise money from family members to assist her husband. The woman told the police on Wednesday that life has been very difficult, especially since her husband, a pensioner with the Kogi state government and has not received his pensions for many years now.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA has said in a briefing that they have commenced investigation on the chopper that landed on the busy highway of Benin-Ore road to pick up a passenger. The incident which went viral on social media has been a controversial issue as aviation experts and public opinions have been divided over the issue.

A 47-year-old school supervisor of Chrisland, Adeboyega Adenekan has been reprimanded in Kirikiri prison after the Judge, Justice Sybil Nwaka revoked his bail on the ground that the suspect might flee and never return if he is allowed to go on bail. he school supervisor, Adeboyega Adenekan has been accused of defiling a two-year-old girl and he is facing offences and Domestic Violence in Ikeja Court. Lagos state.

Oghomwen Omoruyi Honour, a National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) Member as died in Ekiti State after complaining of a headache. The Corps Member who is currently Serving in Ekiti State was said to have been complaining of headache before she died According to reports, the deceased took paracetamol and Immediately after that she started convulsing and foaming from her mouth before she gave up the ghost.

Nigerian Musician and rapper, Folarin Falana popularly knowns as Falz The BadGuy has blasted the Kano State Government for jailing a musician. The Rapper who is known to be very active as an activist as dropped a statement on his Instagram page that he is ready to take up the case for an ‘unjust sentence’. He posted a screenshot from BBC pidgin on his Instagram page, in his caption he stated his displeasure,

Reno Omokri, a former aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan, has begged Prof Yemi Osinbajo, the vice president of Nigeria to stop lying because he is a pastor.

Those were our headlines for Tuesday 27th June 2019, you can see more at Information Nigeria.