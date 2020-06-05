Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 5th June 2020

Ayodele Fayose, the immediate former governor of Ekiti state has taken to his official Twitter handle to mourn the demise of Bamidele Olumilua, the former governor of old Ondo State.Fayose in his tweet lamented that Ekiti and Nigeria have lost a very upright and courageous leader.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, has given the go-ahead for worship centres to resume in the state on June 19. Sanwo-Olu said this during an ongoing press briefing at government house, Marina, Lagos, on Thursday.

According to the governor, Muslim services will resume on June 19, while Christian worship centre will reopen on June 21, as other regular services, including night vigils, must be put on hold.

David Umahi, Ebonyi State Governor, has shut down all government offices in the state with immediate effect for them to be disinfected.

According to the governor, it became necessary after some Executive Council members tested positive for COVID-19. Umahi gave the directive in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Orji Uchenna Orji.

Willie Obiano, Governor of Anambra State has announced a N10,000 penalty for any state resident who fails wear a face mask as a precaution against the novel coronavirus.

Obiano admonished traders to obey the new Covid-19 rules or markets would be shut down again.The governor stated this in a statewide broadcast.

Embattled governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki claims he helped his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole when he contested the state gubernatorial poll in 2007 and had money.

Speaking with newsmen on Wednesday, he added that not only did he assist him in becoming governor, he also played a key role in ensuring his emergence as the national chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress

The federal government has lamented that the coronavirus pandemic has dealt a heavy blow on its revenue.

Speaking shortly after the federal executive meeting on Wednesday, Lai Mohammed, the minister for culture and information added that the problem is not peculiar to Nigeria alone.

The Obaro of Kabba, HRM Dele Owoniyi has cried out that the community can not survive the two weeks imposed on it by the state government.

He made this known while appealing yo the state governor, Yahaya Bello to relax the lockdown on the community.

The house of representatives has said it will not accept castration of persons convicted of rape.

The lawmakers during their plenary on Thursday, debated a motion on the increased sexual violence against women particularly the rape and murder of two girls in Oyo and Edo states recently.

James Falake from Lagos state had suggested castration as punishment for rapists as suggested by James Faleke