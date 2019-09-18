Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 18th September 2019

These are out Newspaper headlines for today, 18th September 2019:

Senator Shehu Sani has condemned the cracked down of Northern musicians and artists who sing against or question bad governance in their songs. Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly said the persecution of those musicians that use Hausa language to condemn the ill activities of those in authority should stop. According to the former lawmaker, while there is crackdown of artistes who criticise the government, those who defame opposition and sing praises of those in power are patronised and glorified.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has revealed that Ogun state has the highest number of returnees from South Africa following xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African nationals. A bike Dabiri-Erewa, the head of the commission made this known while speaking at a media briefing on Monday. According to Mr Dabiri-Erewa, 30 of the 187 returnees are from Ogun, followed by Imo state with 28 are from Imo state while 23 are from Oyo – the third highest number.

The South African authority is said to have denied Air Peace landing right at the Oliver Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg. This has led to a disruption in the evacuation of Nigerians from that country following the ongoing xenophobic attacks on African migrants. The Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, reportedly confirmed the news that efforts by the airline to get a permit from the South African authority failed, adding that it could not take off at 1 pm as planned because of the refusal of the landing permit.

A former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has attributed the problem of Nigeria to the South and not the North. Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in a tweet on Tuesday morning described leaders from the south as weak and cowardly. According to him, while the northern leaders put the interest of the north before the interest of Nigeria, southern leaders put the interest of the country before that of the south.

Obinwanne Okeke, Invictus Group CEO, popularly known as Invictus Obi, has been remanded in a US prison over an alleged $11 million fraud until February next year. Invictus Obi on Monday, pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge of internet fraud when his case came up for hearing at a court in Virginia. The judge at the federal courthouse, Virginia, ordered that he be remanded in prison until February 18, 2020, when the trial will continue.

A 35-year-old unemployed man, Tayo Owoloye, on Monday told an Igando Customary Court in Lagos, that his wife brings her lover to their bedroom for sex. Owoloye who is asking the court to end his 11-year-old marriage to his wife Modinat said their 11-year-old daughter informed him that her mother brings a man home and that she sees them making love.

South African authorities have granted landing permit to Air Peace Flight B777 in order for it to be able to evacuate about 320 Nigerians in their country. This was confirmed by Godwin Adama, Nigeria’s consul-general in Johannesburg, in a telephone interview with NAN on Tuesday. Allen Onyema, managing director of Air Peace, had complained earlier that South African authorities had denied it landing permit which has made it impossible for the flight to leave Lagos at 1 am for Johannesburg to convey the second batch of returnees.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Dangote Group have struck a deal that the company’s trucks will stay off the roads from 7 pm to 7 am daily. According to the agreement, the trucks will now move only during the day. In a statement by Bisi Kazeem, the corps public education officer on Tuesday, the move was part of the agreements reached at a meeting between the company and the FRSC to reduce the rate of occurrence of crashes involving articulated vehicles.

