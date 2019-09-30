Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 30th September 2019,

These are out Newspaper headlines for today, 30th September 2019:
My Illness Made Me Steal Baby: Woman Confesses
Oluwatoyin Lasisi, a suspected child thief has blamed her involvement in the crime on a life-threatening illness, she has been suffering for a while. The suspect, who was paraded by the Oyo State police command for allegedly stealing a three-year-old girl, Nimotallah Sulaiman, in the Muslim area of Ibadan, Oyo State, said she did not know when she picked the baby on a refuse dump and took her to her house.
DSS Evading To Be Served Court Order On Sowore’s Bail
Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) is said to have refused to be served the court order on Omoyele Sowore’s bail. Inibehe Effiong, a lawyer who is a part of Sowore’s defence, said that DSS agents “chased away” the bailiff and the legal team when they visited the secret service headquarters to serve them the court order on Friday, TheCable reports.
FUOYE Killings: Fayemi Picks Up Medical, Funeral Expenses Of Victims
Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi has taken over the medical and funeral expenses of victims of police shooting at the Federal University Oye-Ekiti, FUOYE some weeks ago. According to a statement by the Ekiti state government, two of the undergraduates who were shot and receiving treatment at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital(LASUTH) and Federal Medical Center(FMC) Ido-Ekiti are responding to treatment.
Body Bag Governor, El-Rufai Has Resorted To Local Drama: Shehu Sani
Former lawmaker, Shehu Sani has reacted to shots fired at him by Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, saying the governor has resorted to local drama. Governor El-Rufai, while responding to a plea by a Twitter user that he (El-Rufai) should start paying the former lawmaker minimum wage to be able to purchase commonsense said: “Uncertain whether he is good enough to be employed by the Kaduna State Civil Service Commission.”
Social Media Agog As Jaruma Promises Tacha Whooping N50m
Jaruma Empire, one of the strongest supporters of disqualified Big Brother Nigeria, ‘Pepper Dem Gang’ housemate, Tacha has promised to give her N50 million. The announcement has stirred a storm on social media as fans and critics of the disqualified housemate have one or two things to say about the promised gift.
Buhari’s Govt Only Obeys Rule of Law When It Suits Their Sentiments: Don Jazzy
Popular Nigerian music producer, Michael Collin Ajireh aka Don Jazzy has berated the present administration over its apparent disregard for the rule of law. According to Don Jazzy, it is pious that a government that urges its citizen to obey the rule of law, would not lead by example.
Over 1000 Ghost Workers Caught In Niger State
Following a verification exercise conducted by a committee set up by the Niger State government, over 1000 ghost workers. It was discovered that some of the civil servants in the state collect double salaries while further investigations showed those whose names appear in the payment vouchers but are not in the nominal roll of the state government.
BBNaija: Tacha Will Go Places: Lawmaker Declares
A member of the House of Representatives and CEO of Nairabet sports betting company, Akin Alabi says Tacha, disqualified Big Brother Nigeria housemate will go places. The lawmaker said on Saturday via his Twitter handle that although he doesn’t watch the show, he keeps hearing one name(Tacha) and that means she will go places he concluded.
Political Activist, Stanley Nwabia, Dies Aged 47
A popular social commentator and ardent supporter of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) Stanley Nwabia, has died. Anyone conversant with political Twitter in Nigeria would know the late Mr Stanley Nwabia for his contributions and the hilarious manner with which he passed his message.
DSS Has No Plan To Petition Judge Who Granted Sowore Bail: Falana
Femi Falana, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has dismissed reports that the Department of State Services (DSS) plans to report a federal high court judge to the National Judicial Council (NJC) for granting bail to Omoyele Sowore. Falana said this in a statement issued on Sunday, stressing that the DSS never sia dit would petition the NJC against Taiwo Taiwo, the judge, who granted bail to Sowore.