Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 30th September 2019,

These are out Newspaper headlines for today, 30th September 2019:

My Illness Made Me Steal Baby: Woman Confesses

Oluwatoyin Lasisi, a suspected child thief has blamed her involvement in the crime on a life-threatening illness, she has been suffering for a while. The suspect, who was paraded by the Oyo State police command for allegedly stealing a three-year-old girl, Nimotallah Sulaiman, in the Muslim area of Ibadan, Oyo State, said she did not know when she picked the baby on a refuse dump and took her to her house.

DSS Evading To Be Served Court Order On Sowore’s Bail

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) is said to have refused to be served the court order on Omoyele Sowore’s bail. Inibehe Effiong, a lawyer who is a part of Sowore’s defence, said that DSS agents “chased away” the bailiff and the legal team when they visited the secret service headquarters to serve them the court order on Friday, TheCable reports.

Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi has taken over the medical and funeral expenses of victims of police shooting at the Federal University Oye-Ekiti, FUOYE some weeks ago. According to a statement by the Ekiti state government, two of the undergraduates who were shot and receiving treatment at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital(LASUTH) and Federal Medical Center(FMC) Ido-Ekiti are responding to treatment.

Body Bag Governor, El-Rufai Has Resorted To Local Drama: Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker, Shehu Sani has reacted to shots fired at him by Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, saying the governor has resorted to local drama. Governor El-Rufai, while responding to a plea by a Twitter user that he (El-Rufai) should start paying the former lawmaker minimum wage to be able to purchase commonsense said: “Uncertain whether he is good enough to be employed by the Kaduna State Civil Service Commission.”

Jaruma Empire, one of the strongest supporters of disqualified Big Brother Nigeria, ‘Pepper Dem Gang’ housemate, Tacha has promised to give her N50 million. The announcement has stirred a storm on social media as fans and critics of the disqualified housemate have one or two things to say about the promised gift.

