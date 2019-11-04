Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 4th November 2019

These are our newspaper headlines for today, Monday, 4th September

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said that the country’s land borders will remain closed till January 31, 2020. This was made known in a letter addressed to the sector coordinator, joint border operation drill. The letter revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the extension of ‘exercise swift response’ because “a few strategic objectives are yet to be achieved”.

Okoi Obono-Obla, former chairman of the Special Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP), has written to President Muhammadu Buhari, saying he is being persecuted by the office of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo for his loyalty to the president. In a letter to the president, the ex-SPIP chairman alleged that some principal members of the office of the vice-president asked him to compromise an investigation but he refused to do their bidding.

A photo of an official number plate of a car said to belong to the chief whip of the Kano state house of assembly has stirred social media frenzy. As could be seen on the customised number plate, it reads ‘chip whip’ instead of ‘chief whip’ and has the symbol of a legislative mace.

Yusuf Bichi, director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), has said that the closure of all land borders in the country has helped in arms smuggling. The DSS DG said this while speaking at the graduation ceremony of the executive intelligence management course of the National Institute for Security Studies in Abuja.

Senator Rochas Okorocha, representing Imo west, has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), may no longer exist after President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure. According to Okorocha, a former governor of Imo state, unless steps were taken to reposition the leadership of the party, it would lose power in 2023. Okorocha made this known while speaking with reporters at the Kano government house during a visit to Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of the state, on Saturday.

The Lagos State Police Command says it is presently conducting an investigation on the involvement of a certain Mr Chukwunoso Happiness and his wife, Blessing in the trafficking of two children. The wife, Blessing Chukwunoso was reportedly arrested on October 31st at about 8:30pm after the police attached to the Divisional police Ojo division, received credible intelligence, that the couple were involved in child trafficking.

A 34-year-old North Carolina man named Brandon Helms has been sentenced to 136 years imprisonment after his wife, Mercy Lynn, gave him permission to sexually abuse an eight-year-old girl for seven years, Winston Journal, reports. According to reports, he sought permission from his wife that he would love to have the little girl as his inferior wife or concubine who would listen to him and address him as his ‘lord.’

The organised labour has urged state Houses of Assembly to compel governors to pay the new minimum wage. Mr Emmanuel Ugboaja, General-Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), said this while fielding questions from journalists on Sunday in Lagos. He said any governor who refuses to pay the minimum wage should be impeached.

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the expulsion of a student activist from FUNAAB over a Facebook post. The former lawmaker expressed that expulsion of students and sacking of workers over social media post is a trend that is likely intensify. He attributed this growing trend to the current administration’s culture of intolerance to social media criticism. He attributed this growing trend to the current administration’s culture of intolerance to social media criticism.

The Lagos Police Command has announced the arrest of two fake operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). Spokesman of the command, DSP Bala Elkana, the suspects, Ikechukwu Victor, 45 and Emeka Ewuzien, 45 of 2 Igi Street, Bariga and 30 Okuta road, Ladylac, Bariga, were picked up while going to effect an arrest at Bakare Daudu Market in Ifako, Lagos.

Those were our newspaper headlines for today, Monday, 4th September